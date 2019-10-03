Ukrainian Ex-Governor Danilov Appointed National Security Chief

Oleksiy Danilov, a former member of parliament and ex-governor of the easternmost Luhansk region, has been appointed secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).



President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed the relevant order on October 3 to fill the position that former Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk had occupied until earlier this week.



Danilov, 57, has been deputy NSDC secretary since July 23.



Last month, Danylyuk announced he had offered to quit without giving a reason for the decision.



A native of the Luhansk region, Danilov was that regional capital's youngest mayor at age 31 from 1994 to 1997, and also served as the region’s governor for much of 2005.



He was also a member of parliament in the Yulia Tymoshenko Bloc in 2006-2007.



He has a law degree from the Luhansk Institute of Internal Affairs, a master's degree in management from the Eastern Ukrainian National University, and a teaching degree in history from the Shevchenko Luhansk State Pedagogical University.

Based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Censor.net, and UNIAN