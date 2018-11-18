Ukrainian Ex-President Yanukovych Reportedly Injured, Treated At Moscow Hospital

Russian media reports say former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych has been sent to a private medical clinic in Moscow after emergency treatment at a hospital in the city for suspected injuries to his spine and his knee.

A report by the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper on November 18 said the exiled former president was treated in the intensive care unit of Moscow’s Sklifosovsky Research Institute of Emergency Medicine on November 16 before being moved to another facility.

Sources told the newspaper that Yanukovych’s injuries were thought to have been sustained during a tennis game.

Ukraine's parliament removed the pro-Russian Yanukovych from power in February 2014 when he fled to Russia following the killing of at least 77 people during the Euromaidan protests against corruption and Russian influence in Ukraine.

Yanukovych's ouster was soon followed by Russia’s seizure and forcible annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and by Moscow's military support for pro-Russia separatists who are fighting against Ukrainian government forces in eastern Ukraine.

Based on reporting by TASS and Komsomolskaya Pravda