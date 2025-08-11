'I Don't Expect Anything': Ukrainians Skeptical Ahead Of Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting
Ukrainians voiced skepticism that the upcoming meeting in Alaska between the US and Russian leaders will result in any progress in ending Moscow's war in Ukraine. US President Donald Trump will meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on August 15, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has yet to be invited. European leaders say any deal between Washington and Moscow to end the war in Ukraine must include Kyiv and the EU.