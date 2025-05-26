'I Was So Scared': Ukrainians Clean Up After Record Drone Attack

People living near the western Ukrainian city of Starokostyantyniv cleaned up after enduring a record number of attack drones overnight, according to Ukraine's military. The Ukrainian Air Force said on May 26 that Moscow deployed 355 drones and 9 cruise missiles. Speaking to RFE/RL, locals said their homes were damaged by "terrible explosions." Russia claims it was targeting an air base in the region. Following a series of deadly attacks, US President Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin "has gone absolutely crazy!" in what was his harshest public comments yet regarding the Kremlin leader.