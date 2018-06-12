Accessibility links

logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

UN Chief To Meet Putin In Russia Next Week, Attend World Cup Match

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Russia next week, where he is scheduled to meet with President Vladimir Putin and attend a World Cup soccer match.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on June 12 that the UN chief will be in Russia on June 20-21 to hold talks with Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill.

During his two-day visit, the former Portuguese prime minister will also deliver remarks at a Moscow-based think tank, the Valdai Discussion Club; will participate in a ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of the UN presence in Russia; and will attend the soccer match between Portugal and Morocco at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, Dujarric said.

On his way to Russia, Guterres is to visit Finland and Norway.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG