UN Chief To Meet Putin In Russia Next Week, Attend World Cup Match

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Russia next week, where he is scheduled to meet with President Vladimir Putin and attend a World Cup soccer match.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on June 12 that the UN chief will be in Russia on June 20-21 to hold talks with Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill.

During his two-day visit, the former Portuguese prime minister will also deliver remarks at a Moscow-based think tank, the Valdai Discussion Club; will participate in a ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of the UN presence in Russia; and will attend the soccer match between Portugal and Morocco at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, Dujarric said.

On his way to Russia, Guterres is to visit Finland and Norway.