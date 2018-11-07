U.S. Democratic Leader Hails Retaking House Of Representatives

U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has said that Democrats are pledging "a Congress that works for the people." Pelosi spoke late on November 6 at the Democratic Party campaign headquarters in Washington after preliminary unofficial results of the U.S. midterm elections suggested that the party would take control of the House of Representatives while Republicans would retain their hold on the Senate. "We have all had enough of division. The American people want peace," Pelosi added.