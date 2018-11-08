White House Suspends Reporter After Heated Trump Press Conference

The White House has suspended the press credentials of a CNN reporter after a heated exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump. At a November 7 press conference, CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta asked the U.S. president about the investigation into alleged Russia interference in the 2016 presidential election and migrants traveling to the U.S. border. A White House intern attempted to take the microphone away from Acosta and Trump called the reporter "rude" and an "enemy of the people."