U.S. Soldier Killed In Afghanistan’s Logar Province

The U.S. military says an American soldier has died as a result of wounds suffered in the eastern province of Logar.

In a statement on November 4, General John Nicholson, the commander of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan, did not identify the victim or provide details of the operation.

"Despite this tragic event, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the Afghan people and to support them in our mutual fight against terrorism,” he said.

It was the second death of a U.S. soldier in Logar Province in the past week.

On October 28, the military said a soldier died a day earlier after sustaining injuries in a helicopter crash in Kharwar district, although it added the incident was not a result of enemy action.

Separately, the U.S. military said that it is investigating reports of civilian casualties caused by air strikes in the Chahardara district of the northern province of Kunduz late on November 3.

With reporting by Reuters and dpa