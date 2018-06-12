Up To 20 Killed In Attacks In Northern, Eastern Afghanistan

The Taliban has killed at least 14 members of Afghanistan's security forces in an overnight attack in the Sayyad district of northern Sar-e-Pul Province, a local official said on June 12.

At least 25 others were wounded during the attack, provincial council member Noor Aga Noori said.

Noori also said that four of the injured soldiers were taken hostage by the insurgents.

In eastern Ghazni Province, a suicide bomber using a military Humvee vehicle killed at least five members of the Afghan security forces, officials said.

A spokesman for the Ghazni governor, Arif Noori, said the attack occurred on June 12 in the early hours of the morning.

At least 26 others, including a district governor and 18 police officers, were wounded in the blast, Noori said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Noori said the Humvee had been taken earlier from Afghan forces by Taliban fighters in a separate attack.

Based on reporting by dpa and AP