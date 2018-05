The U.S. president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, was among the dignitaries to open the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, which was officially moved from Tel Aviv. The May 14 unveiling ceremony came amid deadly protests by Palestinians who are seeking East Jerusalem as their future capital. In a recorded message, U.S. President Donald Trump said the move was a "long time coming" and that the United States remained "fully committed" to peace between Israel and Palestinians.