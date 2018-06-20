Trump Promises 'Preemptive' Solution To Immigrant-Family-Separation Crisis
U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will sign an executive order that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally. At a cabinet meeting with Republican members of Congress in Washington on June 20, he referred to a temporary solution before broader congressional action on the much-criticized situation on the U.S.-Mexican border, where an estimated 2,000 children are being kept by U.S. immigration authorities at separate facilities from their parents. The effort would mark a dramatic departure for an administration that has been insisting it had no choice but to separate families apprehended at the border because of the law and a court decision branding them as criminals.