US Lawmaker Wilson Flags Western Chips Still Flowing Into Russian, Iranian Drones

WASHINGTON -- A senior Republican lawmaker has raised concerns over continued US-origin components appearing in Russian weapon systems amid Ukrainian reports that recent drone strikes show evidence of Western microelectronics manufactured as recently as 2025.

Representative Joe Wilson of South Carolina told RFE/RL in an interview on April 16 that reports of US technology found in Russian and Iranian-linked drones "must be addressed," amid growing scrutiny over the effectiveness of export controls designed to cut off Moscow's access to sensitive components.

Wilson's remarks come against a backdrop of continued Ukrainian warnings that Shahed-type drones used by Russian forces still contain Western-made microelectronics despite sweeping sanctions imposed after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He said the persistent presence of such components highlights the difficulty Western governments face in enforcing restrictions across complex and fragmented global supply chains.

The issue gained further urgency following a large-scale Russian drone and missile attack early on April 16 that Ukrainian officials said killed at least 19 people, including a child, and injured more than 100 others. Asked by RFE/RL's correspondent about the strikes, US President Donald Trump said : "I think it's terrible."

Ukrainian Prime Minister Visits Washington

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers from both parties met Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on April 16, a day after what senators described as one of Russia's deadliest attacks this year.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois, and Senate Ukraine Caucus Co-Chair Roger Wicker of Mississippi were among those attending the bipartisan meeting, alongside Republican Lindsey Graham and Democratic senators Michael Bennet, Ruben Gallego, Richard Blumenthal, Amy Klobuchar, Jacky Rosen, and Sheldon Whitehouse.

Shaheen said the timing of the meeting underscored "the urgency of this moment for the people of Ukraine," adding that Washington must increase pressure on Moscow.

Durbin said Russia's latest assault showed "Vladimir Putin's evil knows no bounds," while Wicker stressed that the United States must remain firm in its support for Ukraine and continue both military assistance and expanded sanctions.

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's commissioner for sanctions policy, told RFE/RL in Washington a day earlier that Ukrainian forces have recovered Shahed drones containing microelectronics manufactured as recently as 2025, including parts linked to major US semiconductor companies such as Advanced Micro Devices and Texas Instruments.

He said Ukraine has repeatedly documented Western-made components inside Iranian-designed drones used by Russia, arguing that the problem lies not only in formal export restrictions but in indirect supply routes that remain difficult to fully disrupt.

"The key point is availability, not just revenue," Vlasiuk said, adding that relatively small quantities of specialized chips are sufficient to sustain large-scale drone production.

He noted that while some components may be counterfeit, many appear genuine, indicating continued diversion through intermediary markets and reexport networks.

Problems Deep In The Supply Chain

Vlasiuk added that joint investigations with US and European partners are ongoing but said enforcement remains challenging because procurement networks are highly adaptive and difficult to dismantle.

Analysts say the continued appearance of Western components in Russian weapons systems reflects structural weaknesses in sanctions enforcement rather than a lack of restrictions.

George Barros, director of innovation and open-source tradecraft at the Institute for the Study of War, told RFE/RL on April 16 that the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) must take stronger action against intermediaries and shell companies facilitating sanctions evasion.

"The Russians are very creative about infiltrating markets," Barros said. "Until OFAC starts imposing serious penalties on companies that support the sanctions evasion supply chain, American goods will continue finding international buyers who are willing to reexport them to Russia."

He said enforcement must target "the entire supply chain of evasion," including transit hubs and third countries that continue to maintain trade links with Russia.

Barros warned that without sustained pressure on facilitators, Western-origin components will keep reaching Russian defense production despite formal export controls.

Wilson said the issue reflects broader challenges in confronting Russia's war effort and its reliance on external supply chains.

"Indeed, with Ukraine, the American people have been very clear in their support for sovereignty and freedom. Every effort must be made to stop what Vladimir Putin is doing -- he is attacking civilian targets and using massive numbers of drones and missiles," Wilson told RFE/RL. "When we see American companies mentioned in these systems, it is something that must be addressed, and whatever information we can receive, we should act on it."

He added that he views Russia's war as part of a wider geopolitical effort by the Kremlin to reassert influence across former Soviet states and undermine democratic governments in the region.

For Kyiv, the conclusion remains stark: Cutting off access to key components would significantly degrade Russia's ability to produce Shahed drones and other strike systems.

In Washington, however, lawmakers and officials increasingly acknowledge that the challenge lies not only in sanctions design, but in enforcement across fragmented global supply chains and reexport networks -- a gap some officials describe as the "last mile" problem in sanctions policy.