State Funeral Held For U.S. President Bush

State Funeral Held For U.S. President Bush
World leaders and other dignitaries gathered in Washington, D.C., on December 5 to pay their respects at the state funeral of President George Bush. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as well as the four other living former U.S. presidents -- Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama -- attended the service with their wives. The 41st U.S. president died on November 30 at the age of 94 after a battle with vascular Parkinsonism.

