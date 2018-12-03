U.S. Soldier Dies From Wounds In Afghan Blast Last Week

A fourth U.S. soldier has died from wounds suffered last week in a roadside-bomb blast in central Afghanistan, the Pentagon says.

Sergeant Jason Mitchell McClary, 24, died on December 2 at a U.S. military hospital in Germany.

McClary was from Export, Pennsylvania.

His death takes the number of U.S. military personnel to have been killed in Afghanistan this year to 13.

Three U.S. service members were killed on November 27 when an improvised explosive device detonated near the city of Ghazni, the U.S. military said at the time.

Three other soldiers, including McClary, and a U.S. contractor were wounded.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack -- the deadliest against U.S. forces in Afghanistan this year.

The militants have an active presence in several parts of Ghazni Province.

Some 14,000 U.S. soldiers are currently serving in Afghanistan, where the United States and NATO formally concluded their combat mission in 2014.

Most of the remaining Western forces mainly train and advise the Afghan security forces, which have been struggling against attacks from a resurgent Taliban and other militant extremist groups. There are also several thousand U.S. Special Forces conducting counterterrorism missions.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP