U.S. Says Jet Shoots Down Syrian Government Plane After Attack On Allied SDF Fighters

A U.S. jet shot down a Syrian government warplane after it attacked forces fighting against the Islamic State (IS) militant group, the U.S.-led coalition in Syria says.

The Combined Joint Task Force on June 18 said the U.S. jet shot down the Syrian fighter “in accordance with rules of engagement” and “collective self-defense.”

"At 6:43 p.m. (1743 GMT), a Syrian regime SU-22 dropped bombs near SDF fighters south of Tabqah and, in accordance with rules of engagement and in collective self-defense of Coalition partnered forces, was immediately shot down by a US F/A-18E Super Hornet," the statement said.

SDF fighters make up an Syrian Arab and Kurdish alliance known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, which are being supported by the U.S.-led coalition in the fight against IS extremists and, separately, the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in that country’s six-year civil war.

Coalition officials said that two hours earlier, Assad’s forces attack SDF fighters in the town of Ja'Din south of Tabqah, "wounding a number of SDF fighters and driving the SDF from the town."

U.S.-led air support then hit the Syrian pro-government forces with a “show of force,” officials said.

The Syrian army acknowledged that one of its planes had been shot down.

