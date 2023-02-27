U.S. Treasury Secretary Repeats Assurance Of U.S. Support In Surprise Visit To Kyiv

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on February 27, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to commend him for his leadership in the face of Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

"Ukraine's fight is our fight-- for our shared values of democracy, the right to self-determination, and for an international order that advances peace and prosperity," Yellen said, according to a text of Yellen's comments released by the Treasury Department.

Ukrainians have paid an "incredible price" on the "front lines of freedom," she said, telling Zelenskiy that the United States is proud to be Ukraine's largest bilateral donor.

"As you have said, our support is not 'charity.' It's an 'investment in global security and democracy,'" she said.

To date, the United States has provided close to $50 billion in assistance to Ukraine, including $14 billion in economic assistance, she said, adding that in the coming months the United States will disburse $8 billion more in economic support.

Yellen noted that Zelenskiy and his administration have taken steps to cut nonessential spending, root out corruption, and implement policies to stabilize the economy.

Yellen also met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other key government officials, repeating U.S. assurances delivered by President Joe Biden a week ago when he was in the Ukrainian capital just days before the first anniversary of the start of the war.

"America will stand with Ukraine as long as it takes," Yellen told Shmyhal.

Shmyhal said the two discussed further U.S. sanctions on Russia aimed at weakening the Russian economy and its military. They also discussed putting frozen Russian assets to use in the recovery of Ukraine, he said.

Yellen told reporters in a phone briefing that there were still significant legal obstacles to fully seizing the estimated $300 billion in Russian central bank assets frozen by sanctions.

Yellen made the stop in Kyiv on her way back to Washington from a G20 finance leaders meeting in Bengaluru, India, where she urged her counterparts to boost economic aid to Ukraine and insisted that G20 ministers issue a strong condemnation of Russia's invasion.

During her stop in Kyiv, she also took part in a wreath-laying ceremony on St. Michael's Square, saying it was an honor to stand with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom.

"History will note the brutality of this war. It will also remember the heroes -- some sung and many more unsung -- who fought for human dignity, self-determination, and freedom in Ukraine’s darkest hour," she said.

With reporting by Reuters