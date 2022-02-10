The U.S. troops reinforcing NATO allies in Eastern Europe amid a Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border arrived on February 10 at a military base in Romania. The United States is sending nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover of the Ukraine crisis. Derek Chollet, a senior policy adviser to the U.S. secretary of state, who visited the Romanian capital, Bucharest, on February 9, warned that if Russia chooses to take the military path regarding Ukraine, “they're going to see more of NATO's capability on the eastern flank.”