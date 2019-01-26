U.S. Urges Kosovo To Suspend Serbia Tariff

The United States has urged Kosovo to immediately suspend a 100 percent tariff on imported Serbian goods, warning otherwise it will suffer "consequences" in its ties with Washington.

Kosovo imposed the import tax on Serbian goods in November in retaliation for what it called Belgrade's attempts to undermine its statehood.

Belgrade has never recognized the independence of its former province, proclaimed in 2008 after a 1998-99 guerilla war.

More than 10,000 were killed in the war, which prompted NATO to launch an air campaign in the spring of 1999 to end the conflict.



Both the European Union and the Washington have pressed Kosovo to repeal the tariff measure that has strained international efforts to broker a deal between the former foes.

"We reiterate our view that an immediate suspension of the tariff on imports from Serbia...is one necessary measure to restore momentum to the dialogue process" between the two sides, the U.S. Embassy in Pristina said in a January 25 statement.

Kosovo and Serbia have been in EU-led negotiations to normalize their relations since 2011.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP