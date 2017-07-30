U.S. Vice President Pence, Afghan President Ghani Discuss Security, Reform In Call

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence discussed security issues, the fight against corruption, and counterterrorism strategy during a video conference call with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, the president’s office said.

"Both sides talked over...the (Afghan government's) four-year security plan, reform plans for combatting corruption, counterterrorism efforts, and regional security,” Ghani’s office said on July 29.

The statement said the call took place on July 28.

The office reported the vice president said the United States would “remain as a partner with the people and government of Afghanistan to achieve peace, stability, and development.”

The United States in 2001 led a military invasion of Afghanistan to topple the Taliban government, which U.S. leaders accused of harboring Al-Qaeda terrorists, including founder Osama bin Laden.

The NATO-led combat mission in the country officially ended in 2014.

Currently, the coalition consists of about 13,500 troops, tasked with training, advising, and assisting Afghan forces. About 8,400 of the troops are from the United States.

