Usmanov's Defamation Case Against Navalny Enters Second Day

A Moscow court is set to hold a second day of hearings in a defamation lawsuit filed by Kremlin-connected oligarch Alisher Usmanov against opposition politician and anticorruption activist Aleksei Navalny.

Lawyers for Navalny said they expect the court to issue a ruling in the case following the May 31 hearing.

Usmanov filed the suit in April after Navalny released a video alleging massive corruption on the part of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev using a network of purported charitable foundations to control wealth both in Russia and abroad.

One of the allegations was that Usmanov gave a $50 million mansion outside Moscow to one of Medvedev's foundations "as a gift." Usmanov has said he traded the property for one of equal value and that he has no idea what has become of it since that time.

At the opening hearing on May 30, Judge Marina Vasina rejected 16 defense motions, including a request to call Medvedev, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, and several managers of the relevant foundations as witnesses.

Usmanov -- who is worth an estimated $15 billion -- is not seeking compensation for any damages but wants a retraction and apology from Navalny for numerous claims made in the video, including that Usmanov gave bribes, was a criminal, did not pay taxes in Russia, was convicted of rape in Soviet times, and participated in the illegal privatization of mining concerns.

Navalny has said the aim of the suit is to distract attention from the allegations against Medvedev and to secure the removal from the Internet of the video investigation, which has been viewed more than 20 million times since March.

Navalny is attempting to mount a campaign for Russia's 2018 presidential election, in which President Vladimir Putin is widely expected to seek a fourth term.

Russian authorities have suggested that Navalny would be barred from the presidential ballot due to a conviction on financial crimes charges he contends were fabricated.

But election officials have not stated clearly whether Navalny will be allowed to run, and the anticorruption activist has pushed ahead with his campaign.

