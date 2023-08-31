Prigozhin's Right-Hand Man In Wagner Buried Quietly Near Moscow

Arayik Harutiunian, the ethnic Armenian leader of Nagorno-Karabakh, has announced that he will be resigning from his post amid rising political tensions over a continuing blockade by Azerbaijan and apparent differences over how to deal with the situation.

“I made this final decision two days ago, taking into account my interactions with all internal and external actors and the public in recent weeks. This is a well-considered decision made solely by myself based on the analysis of the data I have,” Harutiunian said on August 31.

Harutiunian said his resignation would go into effect as of September 1.



Harutiunian also said that State Minister Gurgen Nersisian has been relieved of his post and that Security Council Secretary Samvel Shahramanian had been appointed to replace him and given “wide powers.”



It is not clear who will succeed Harutiunian.



Under an amendment adopted by the region’s parliament in June, the de facto president of Nagorno-Karabakh can be elected by the lawmaking body in the event of martial law. In that case, the elected leader is to hold the post through the remainder of the popularly elected predecessor's term.



Harutiunian was elected in May 2020 for a five-year term. A few months later, in September, a war broke out with Azerbaijan, resulting in the defeat of the Armenian side later that year.



Harutiunian's resignation takes place against the background of a continuing blockade by Azerbaijan that has resulted in severe shortages of food, fuel, and other basic products in the region of about 120,000. Stepanakert has demanded that Azerbaijan unblock the Lachin Corridor that it has effectively closed off from cargo traffic since the middle of June.



Baku denies it is blockading the region and has proposed opening an alternative road passing through the Azerbaijani-controlled town of Agdam, but ethnic Armenian authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh have rejected that offer.