Uzbek President Pardons Hundreds Of Inmates On Eve Of Eid Al-Fitr

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev has pardoned dozens of inmates on the eve of Eid al-Fitr -- the holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that will be celebrated after sunset on June 4.

State media outlets say that according to the presidential decree, 361 inmates will be released from prison, and the prison terms of 214 inmates will be shortened.

Seven pardoned convicts are people older than 60, six are women, and one person is a foreign national.

Mirziyoev's predecessor, Islam Karimov, whose death was announced in September 2016, never pardoned convicts on Eid al-Fitr.

Uzbekistan has the largest population -- more than 30 million people -- among the five Central Asian former Soviet republics, with deeply rooted Islamic heritage and traditions.