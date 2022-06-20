News
Uzbek Leader Supports Constitutional Amendments That Might Let Him Seek Third Term
TASHKENT -- Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev has proposed amendments to the constitution that, among other things, may allow him to seek a third term in office.
Mirziyoev said on June 20 that almost 48,500 proposals on constitutional amendments had been received from the country’s citizens since he proposed the amendments in December.
"I think if we conduct constitutional reforms via a referendum, taking into account the opinion and support of our citizens, that will be our people's volition, a real people's constitution," Mirziyoev said, adding that the constitutional changes "are necessary due to current dangerous times and complex situations." He did not elaborate.
Sodiq Safoev, first deputy chairman of the Uzbek parliament's upper chamber, said earlier in an interview with the Kun.uz online newspaper that the amendments would “nullify" Mirziyoev's previous presidential terms and allow him to seek a third term.
Current election laws limit a president’s time in office to two five-year terms.
Mirziyoev, 64, was reelected to his current second presidential term in October last year. He faced four little-known candidates who were largely pro-government. Three opposition parties were not allowed to register or have candidates in the race.
Mirziyoev also addressed the death penalty in his comments on June 20, saying a ban on the punishment must be enshrined in the constitution. Uzbekistan has maintained a moratorium on capital punishment since the early 1990s.
Mirziyoev opened up Central Asia's most populous nation of some 35 million people to foreign investment, improved Uzbekistan’s relations with its neighbors, eased restrictions on religious freedoms, and released dozens of political prisoners after he came to power following the death of his authoritarian predecessor, Islam Karimov, in 2016.
But like his predecessor, Mirziyoev exercises virtually unrestrained political power in Uzbekistan and his relatives have been accused of using his political clout to amass wealth.
Moscow Court Rejects Meta's Appeal Against 'Extremist' Label, Effectively Outlawing Platforms
The Moscow City Court has rejected an appeal filed by Meta Platforms against a lower court's decision to label the company an extremist organization, a move that effectively outlaws its Facebook and Instagram social media platforms.
The ruling pronounced by Judge Aleksandr Ponomaryov on June 20 upholds a ruling by the Tver district court on March 21, meaning it can come into force.
The court's March 21 decision was made despite a plea by Meta's lawyers to postpone the hearing to give them more time to respond.
Prosecutors said at the time that the ruling would not affect Meta's WhatsApp messaging platform, since it is not a public platform.
State prosecutors filed the request after news surfaced that Meta Platforms was permitting Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers after Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
On March 10, Meta said that as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, "we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules, like violent speech such as, 'Death to the Russian invaders.'"
It added that the company "still won't allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians."
Moscow has moved to limit access to independent media, including social media, over the past year.
Russian authorities had already blocked access to Facebook after it blocked some posts by state-owned media outlets.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Belarusian Activist Sentenced To 18 Months For 'Insulting Lukashenka'
A court in Belarus has sentenced opposition activist Lyudmila Ramanovich to 18 months in prison for a letter she sent to the Investigative Committee in early March protesting Belarus's involvement in Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Maloryta district court in western Belarus sentenced Ramanovich on June 20 after finding her guilty of "insulting" the country’s authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, by calling him a "usurper" in her letter, the Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center said on Telegram.
Lukashenka and his government have been internationally isolated since he claimed to have won a sixth presidential term in a disputed presidential poll in August 2020, sparking unprecedented protests followed by a brutal crackdown on dissent that prompted Western sanctions.
Lukashenka has since faced domestic and international backlash for allowing Russian troops to stage part of the invasion of Ukraine on Belarusian territory.
IRGC Commander Says 'Industrial Espionage' Killed Iranian Defense Engineer
A commander of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says the death of a Defense Ministry engineer in May was the result of "industrial espionage," not simply an "accident" as official comments previously suggested.
The commander, Mohammad Reza Hassani Ahangar, did not say who officials believe might have been behind any purported attack in the comments as quoted by the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency.
"Our production lines are being targeted for industrial sabotage," he said, referring to the recent killing of a Defense Ministry employee in Parchin.
“The martyr of the Ministry of Defense himself was not targeted, but his death was affected by industrial sabotage,” he added.
Iran's Defense Ministry said a month ago that an "accident" had occurred at one of its research units in the Parchin area near Tehran, killing engineer Ehsan Ghad Beigi and injuring a colleague.
Parchin, some 60 kilometers southeast of Tehran, is a military base where the UN's nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, previously said it suspected that Iran had conducted tests related to nuclear bomb detonations more than a decade ago.
The Defense Ministry did not elaborate on the suspected cause or provide any further details, saying an investigation was under way.
The New York Times later reported that the fatal explosion at the military site had been caused by quadcopter suicide drones.
Tehran has blamed Israel for a series of incidents, including assassinations, sabotage, and cyberattacks. Tel Aviv is believed to have been behind the assassinations of at least five Iranian nuclear scientists in the past decade. The assassinations have raised questions about the possibility of foreign intelligence agencies penetrating Iran's security apparatus.
Western concerns over the Iranian atomic program led to sanctions and eventually to Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which was subsequently abandoned by the United States, which then reimposed crippling sanctions.
Talks to revive the deal broke down in March just as an agreement seemed to be within reach.
Iran says its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes, but it is now enriching uranium to up to 60 percent purity -- its highest level ever and a short technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90 percent.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Moscow Reels, Lashes Out At Lithuania Over Kaliningrad Cutoff
Russia has demanded that Vilnius immediately reverse new restrictions on shipments of Russian goods that are subject to EU sanctions through Lithuanian territory to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.
The Kremlin called the Lithuanian move "unprecedented" and "illegal," while the Russian Foreign Ministry said the restriction was "openly hostile" and suggested Moscow would "take actions to protect its national interests."
Kaliningrad is wedged between Lithuania and Poland, where the Pregolya River feeds into the Baltic Sea. It has about half a million inhabitants.
Lithuanian officials imposed the restrictions beginning on June 20 in an effort to shore up punitive measures that followed Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
"The decision is indeed unprecedented. It violates every possible rule," said Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.
"We understand that it stems from the European Union's decision to expand sanctions to the transit of goods. We believe that it is illegal, too."
Western governments warned Moscow of fierce sanctions and other backlash if Russian troops amassed for months near the Ukrainian border invaded their smaller neighbor to the west.
Lithuanian officials have suggested Russia can ship goods by sea to Kaliningrad, Russia's only ice-free port year-round.
The Baltic states and other former Soviet republics have expressed concerns for years amid signs of an expansionist or revanchist Moscow under former KGB officer Putin and his blend of Russian nationalism and Soviet nostalgia.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on June 20 that it summoned the Lithuanian charge d'affaires in Moscow to protest what it called "provocative" and "openly hostile" measures.
"If in the near future cargo transit between the Kaliningrad region and the rest of the territory of the Russian Federation through Lithuania is not restored in full, then Russia reserves the right to take actions to protect its national interests," the ministry said.
The EU's list of banned Russian goods includes construction materials, coal, metals, and advanced technology.
European officials clarified for Vilnius that the restrictions include goods transiting EU territory bound for a third country.
Anton Alikhanov, the governor of Kaliningrad, said the ban affected around half of the exclave's imports, many of which are moved by rail across Lithuania.
He has urged Moscow to invoke tit-for-tat measures against Lithuania.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Ukraine Bans Pro-Russian Party Of Putin Friend Medvedchuk
KYIV -- A court in Kyiv has banned the pro-Russian Opposition Platform -- For Life (OPZZh) political party led by jailed Kremlin-friendly politician Viktor Medvedchuk.
The Justice Ministry issued a statement after the Administrative Court of Appeals No. 8 handed down the decision on June 20, saying that the party's property and assets will be confiscated by the State Treasury.
Medvedchuk was captured by Ukrainian law enforcement in April after he violated house-arrest restrictions and tried to flee to Russia.
The leader of the OPZZh, which advocated close ties with Russia, was arrested last year on charges of treason and terrorism financing.
The 67-year-old Medvedchuk denies the charges and calls them politically motivated.
Medvedchuk, who has vacationed with Putin and even made him the godfather of his child, is one of Ukraine's wealthiest individuals, with a fortune estimated at around $620 million by Forbes, including energy assets in Russia.
Ukraine placed sanctions on Medvedchuk in February 2021, freezing his assets, and took off the air three television stations it said belonged to him for promoting Russian propaganda.
Opposition Activist And Former Navalny Ally Flees Russia
Another former member of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) has left Russia amid an ongoing crackdown against defunct organizations associated with the Kremlin critic that were labeled "extremist" last year.
Ivan Drobotov said on Facebook over the weekend that he was now in Georgia after he removed an electronic bracelet from his ankle that he was ordered to wear by a Russian court last month after he was charged with the creation of a group "violating the rights and privacy of Russian citizens."
The charge was related to Drobotov's work with the opposition movement Vesna (Spring) and not for his past cooperation with the FBK.
"I am in Tbilisi, and I am OK. I will come back to Russia sometime in the future, but for now will be able to see the world and again do something useful," Drobotov wrote on Facebook.
Several associates of Navalny and former activists of his organizations have left Russia after a court in Moscow labeled all organizations associated with Navalny "extremist" in June 2021, effectively outlawing them.
Belarus Tells OSCE It's Restarting Arms Verifications After Two-Year Hiatus
Belarusian defense officials say the country is resuming its verification work stemming from international arms-control treaties for the first time in two years.
Minsk suspended such activities early in the COVID-19 pandemic, along with some other countries.
With regional tensions high since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)'s members recently urged Minsk to readmit inspectors to check Belarusian arms stocks.
Belarusian officials last week signaled their plans to resume checks commensurate with the Vienna Document on confidence and security-building measures and the late Cold War-era Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe.
The Belarusian Defense Ministry announced on June 20 that it had sent notification to all OSCE members of its intention to resume such verification work on a "parity basis."
Minsk has complained that NATO member Poland still has not resumed its own verification obligations.
The Belarusian Embassy in Vienna that represents Minsk at the OSCE accused Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine of politicizing the issue and stonewalling on arms-control issues.
Aleksandr Lukashenka's regime has remained largely isolated since he claimed to have won a sixth presidential term in a flawed 2020 election, sparking unprecedented protests followed by a brutal crackdown on dissent that prompted Western sanctions.
Lukashenka has since faced domestic and international backlash for allowing Russian troops to stage part of the invasion of Ukraine from Belarusian territory.
Amid high-profile visits by EU and other officials to Kyiv on June 17, Lukashanka said that there was "something suspicious" afoot and he planned to speak with ally Russian President Vladimir Putin soon.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on June 20 that preparations were under way for new "contacts" between Lukashenka and Putin, without specifying.
With reporting by Reuters and TASS
Tajik Court Orders Two-Month Custody For Two Detained Bloggers
DUSHANBE -- A Tajik court has ordered pretrial detention of two months for two popular bloggers known for their reports criticizing the authorities detained recently in the capital, Dushanbe.
Abdullo Ghurbati and Daleri Imomali were remanded in custody for two months after two separate hearings held in secret over the weekend.
Ghurbati's detention was previously reported.
The bloggers were detained on June 15 after being summoned by police for questioning.
The cases against the two bloggers have been condemned by international free-press campaigners.
Ghurbati is accused of beating a police officer at the Shohmansur police station, a charge that could carry a fine or a two-year prison sentence.
Imomali was charged with illegal entrepreneurship and premeditated false denunciation.
The two have denied the accusations and pleaded not guilty.
The bloggers' arrests last week came after an outcry by human rights advocates and media groups over an attack on journalists from RFE/RL's Tajik Service and Current Time last month.
Tajik authorities have launched a probe into the incident.
President Emomali Rahmon has been criticized by international human rights groups for years over his disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
China's Russian Oil Imports Spike, Surpassing Saudi Supplies
Chinese imports of oil from Russia in May increased by more than half from a year earlier, an indicator of a growing trade since many Western countries imposed fuel and other sanctions to punish President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Chinese Customs Administration data showed the world's second-largest economy importing more than 8.4 million tons of Russian oil, up 55 percent on May 2021.
The uptick made Russia China's main source of oil for the month, surpassing Saudi Arabia.
Bloomberg News said the Chinese purchases set a new record.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin met for the first time in two years ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and China has declined to condemn the invasion publicly.
Many Western importers have spurned Russian energy since tens of thousands of Russian troops poured across Ukraine's borders on February 24 in the largest invasion in Europe since World War II.
The Chinese economy has meanwhile been slowed by restrictions imposed amid that country's worst COVID-19 outbreak since early in the two-year pandemic.
Based on reporting by AFP
One Of The Authors Of Accords Dissolving U.S.S.R., Gennady Burbulis, Dies At 76
Gennady Burbulis, one of the most influential Russian politicians in the early 1990s and a co-author of the Belavezha accords that effectively ended the existence of the Soviet Union, has died at the age of 76 in Baku.
Several relatives, colleagues, and the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan on June 20 confirmed the June 19 death of Burbulis, a close associate of Russia's first president, Boris Yeltsin. The cause of death was not disclosed.
Burbulis was considered the mastermind behind Yeltsin's successful 1990 presidential campaign, and as head of the State Council played a key role in the early years of Yeltsin's first term as Russian president.
More recently, he was critical of Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
Burbulis was one of the six top officials who signed the document on the dissolution of the Soviet Union in December 1991 along with Yeltsin, Belarusian Prime Minister Vyachaslau Kebich, Belarusian parliament speaker Stanislau Shushkevich, Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk, and Ukrainian Prime Minister Vitold Fokin, who is the only remaining signatory still alive. He is 89.
Iran Ready For 'Good' Nuclear Deal, Blames U.S. For Stalemate
Iran says it's prepared to return to nuclear talks in Vienna to conclude a "good deal" with world powers and suggested the United States was to blame for the current impasse.
The comments, from an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, follow official U.S. comments last week urging a constructive response from Tehran to nuclear negotiations without "extraneous" demands.
"Even today, we are ready to return to Vienna to reach a good deal if Washington fulfills its commitments," ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a televised news conference on June 20.
The European Union's lead coordinator for the indirect U.S.-Iranian talks to restore the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and major world powers from 2015 cited "remaining gaps" between the sides in March.
Months of inaction and increased international isolation of Iranian ally Russia since the Kremlin attacked Ukraine in February have dampened hopes for a new deal that slowly emerged after another lull accompanying the election last year of hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
The recent U.S. warning was a possible reference to Tehran's demand that its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the elite branch of Iran's armed forces with major economic ties and political influence, be taken off a U.S. "terrorist" list.
Then-U.S. President Donald Trump's withdrawal in 2018 doomed the deal in its original form and sparked Iranian officials' gradual break with compliance.
Tehran recently suggested it could still return to compliance if a new deal is struck, but it has insisted the United States must move first.
Khatibzadeh confirmed on June 20 that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was expected to visit Tehran at the end of this week.
Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS
EU's Top Diplomat Says Russia Committing 'Real War Crime' By Blocking Grain Exports
The EU's top diplomat has accused Russia of committing "a real war crime" by blocking grain exports from Ukraine.
"One cannot imagine that millions of tons of wheat remain blocked in Ukraine while in the rest of the world people are suffering hunger. This is a real war crime," Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, said at the start of a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers on June 20 in Luxembourg.
The ministers are scheduled to discuss ways to free millions of tons of grain stuck in Ukraine due to a blockade of its Black Sea ports by Russian forces.
Since Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine and blocked its ports, the country's grain shipments have stalled, leaving more than 20 million tons of grain trapped in silos.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed Western accusations that Moscow is responsible for a sharp rise in global grain prices due to its naval blockade of the ports.
He claimed last week that Russia was ready to guarantee the transit of ships exporting Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea and that Ukraine had alternative land routes, something Western experts say is not feasible.
Moscow has previously demanded that economic sanctions on it be lifted in exchange for allowing grain exports.
Borrell said that Russia's actions, and not Western sanctions, were to blame for the worsening global food crisis as the EU works to defuse the Kremlin's counternarrative.
"I want to insist that it's not the European sanctions [that are] creating this crisis. Our sanctions don't target food, don't target fertilizers," Borrell said.
International grain prices have soared amid the standoff, and key importers in the Middle East and Africa are facing supply shortfalls.
Armenia Says Soldier Killed On Border With Azerbaijan
Armenia's Defense Ministry has said one of its troops was killed on the border with Azerbaijan overnight on June 18-19 but did not provide details.
Azerbaijani defense officials confirmed that shots had been fired in the area.
The Armenian side acknowledged that its forces had "fired with various-caliber firearms" at Azerbaijani military positions near their mutual border.
Relations between the Caucasus foes remain especially tense since they fought a six-week war in September-November 2020 over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding districts.
Skirmishes have broken out intermittently since heavy fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh following the breakup of the Soviet Union ended in an uneasy truce and "frozen conflict," with occasional deaths reported on both sides. Each side routinely blames the other for the violence.
Diplomatic initiatives to reestablish relations since the escalation of fighting more than a year ago have mostly stalled.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
The 2020 fighting ended in a Russian-brokered cease-fire that returned large swaths of land to Azerbaijan, left around 2,000 Russian troops in the area to monitor the truce, and fed resentment in Yerevan.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian last week renewed his calls for the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to help his country deal with what he called serious security threats emanating from Azerbaijan.
Citing continuing "aggressive statements" by Baku, Pashinian said the military alliance of Russia, Armenia, and four other ex-Soviet states should specifically consider dispatching a monitoring mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Article 2 of the CSTO's founding treaty prescribes a collective response to grave security threats facing member states.
Iran Executes Man Convicted Of Killing Two Clerics In April
Iran has executed a man of Uzbek descent who killed two Shi'ite clerics and wounded another in an attack in April at the Imam Reza shrine, which honors one of the most revered figures in Shi'ite Islam.
The death sentence against Abdolatif Moradi was carried out by hanging at the Vakilabad prison in the northeastern city of Mashhad on June 20, the provincial chief justice, Gholamali Sadeghi, said.
The attack on April 5, which happened during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, killed clerics Hojatoleslam Mohammad Aslani and Mohammad Sadegh Daraei. Moradi was 21 at the time of the attack.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has described it as a "terrorist attack," while other officials have blamed "takfiri elements," a reference to radical Sunni Islamist groups.
Just two days prior to the attack, two Sunni clerics were shot to death in a mosque in the northern town of Gonbad Kavus.
Sunnis comprise between 5 and 10 percent of Iran's population of 83 million people, the majority of whom are Shi'ite.
EU Rapporteur Adds To Pressure For Brussels To Give Balkans 'Something' Amid Ukraine Push
A European Parliament rapporteur for Kosovo has said ahead of this week's decision on possible candidate status for Ukraine and two other post-Soviet republics that the bloc "must also give something" to hopeful members in the Western Balkans.
The rapporteur, German Greens group Member of the European Parliament Viola von Cramon-Taubadel, suggested to reporters in Sarajevo on June 19 that immediate concessions from Brussels would help maintain trust and credibility in the region.
The comments come amid a push from EU-member Slovenia for accelerated admission of aspiring members in the Western Balkans and unconditional candidate status for Bosnia-Herzegovina, which is battling secessionist efforts by ethnic Serbian leaders who are closely allied with Moscow.
"We European parliamentarians always say that in case Moldova and Ukraine are given candidate status, we must also give something to the countries of the Western Balkans to show that we are credible and that trust in us is not completely lost," von Cramon-Taubadel said.
Pressed by reporters for specific measures, she cited officially opening accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, giving candidate status to Bosnia, and liberalizing the visa regime with Kosovo.
But von Cramon-Taubadel added, "We are all against any acceleration, shortcuts, or negotiations, even about membership."
She said she was unfamiliar with the details of the Slovenian proposal, which was reportedly going to be unveiled by Ljubljana as soon as June 20.
In a letter to European Council President Charles Michel, Slovenian President Borut Pahor on June 16 said Western Balkan states appeared ever more distant despite past promises while Ukraine and Moldova were being fast-tracked since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
Pahor called Bosnia a risk of runaway nationalism and instability -- citing Bosnian Serb separatism with tacit Russian backing -- and said it was "absolutely necessary to unconditionally grant Bosnia-Herzegovina the status of a candidate for EU membership."
Leaders of all 27 EU states will consider membership applications from Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia at a summit on June 23-24.
"The aim of the Slovenian proposal that suggests granting EU candidate status to [Bosnia] without delay is to send an immediate positive signal to [Bosnia] and the entire Western Balkans region," Pahor's proposal reportedly says.
"Such a signal to [Bosnia], opening accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, as well as visa liberalization for Kosovo would reconfirm the EU's commitment to the Western Balkans."
Von Cramon-Taubadel was in Sarajevo along with an EU delegation to learn more about the situation in Bosnia, which is still governed under an ethnic-based agreement in 1995 that ended years of intense fighting in Bosnia following the breakup of Yugoslavia.
With reporting by Srna and N1
EU Foreign Ministers To Discuss Stalled Ukrainian Grain Exports
European Union foreign ministers are scheduled to discuss ways to free millions of tons of grain stuck in Ukraine due to a blockade of its Black Sea ports by Russian forces.
The foreign ministers are due to meet on June 20 in Luxembourg to discuss the matter, which has aroused concerns about supply shortfalls, especially in Africa and the Middle East.
The EU supports efforts by the United Nations to broker a deal to resume exports from Ukraine, one of the world's top wheat suppliers.
Its grain shipments have stalled, leaving more than 20 million tons of grain trapped in silos since Russia invaded the country and blockaded its ports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed Western accusations that Moscow is responsible for a sharp rise in global grain prices due to its naval blockade.
He claimed last week that Russia was ready to guarantee the transit of ships exporting Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea and that Ukraine had alternative land routes, something Western experts say is not feasible.
Moscow has previously demanded that economic sanctions on it be lifted in exchange for allowing grain exports.
International grain prices have soared amid the standoff, and key importers in the Middle East and Africa are facing supply shortfalls.
Turkey has said it would host a meeting with the United Nations, Russia, and Ukraine to organize safe corridors for grain exports, but there has been no comment from Moscow
Ankara says it is ready to take up a role within an "observation mechanism" based in Istanbul if there is a deal.
Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of stealing grain stocks from Ukraine and shipping them back to Russia and other countries.
With reporting by Reuters
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine 'Ready' For Russian Escalation Ahead Of EU Decision
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has predicted a worsening of Russian attacks to gain territory in eastern Ukraine ahead of a meeting this week of EU leaders to decide whether to back Kyiv's accelerated bid to join the bloc.
Speaking in his nightly video address nearly four months into the full-scale Russian invasion late on June 19, the Ukrainian leader said that "obviously, this week we should expect from Russia an intensification of its hostile activities."
"We are preparing," Zelenskiy said of Ukraine's defense forces, "We are ready."
Ukraine applied for EU membership days after the Russian invasion began on February 24 and was followed by bids from nearby Moldova and Georgia in the face of the regional threat posed by Russia's unprovoked attack.
Leaders of all 27 EU states will consider those three countries' applications at a summit on June 23-24.
The European Commission last week recommended candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova, but said Georgia still had targets to meet before it should become a candidate.
Any accession process would still probably take many years to complete.
Early on June 20, the Ukrainian General Staff said Russian forces were using rockets and artillery to shell a handful of towns near Syevyerodonetsk and Su-25 aircraft carried out strikes in several directions around Lyman and against the towns of Shevchenko and Vugledar.
It also said the Russian side had deployed an S-300V4 anti-aircraft missile division in its western region of Bryansk, near the Ukrainian border.
Fighting continues to establish full control over Syevyerodonetsk, the Ukrainian military said.
It said Russian troops were trying to prevent a regrouping of Ukrainian units in several locations including Lyman, Avdiyiv, and Zaporizhzhya.
Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine with one of his aims to keep its fellow post-Soviet neighbor outside of Western integration and influence, but progress has come much more slowly than the Kremlin planned.
On June 17, Putin said he had "nothing against" EU membership for Ukraine, although a Kremlin spokesperson said Moscow was closely following the bid in part because of recent cooperation in the area of defense among EU members.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said over the weekend that the Ukraine war could continue "for years" and that the alliance should support Kyiv militarily and otherwise "even if the costs are high."
With reporting by Reuters
Ukrainian Parliament Passes Bill To Ban Russian Music In Move To Protect Culture
The Ukrainian parliament on June 19 passed a bill to ban Russian-language music as lawmakers pushed through a number of bills aimed at protecting Ukrainian culture and the country’s information space from Russian influence.
The bill to ban Russian-language music in public also increases the quota for Ukrainian music on radio and television from 35 percent to 40 percent.
In addition, the bill would prohibit touring with Russian performers, but it also provides exceptions for artists who have publicly condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A statement explaining the bill says Russian music would make the adoption of a Russian identity more attractive, potentially weakening the Ukrainian state.
The "musical product of the aggressor state [could] influence separatist sentiment in the population," according to the statement, which was quoted by lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram.
The Verkhovna Rada (Supreme Council) also voted to ban the import and distribution of books and other printed products from Russia, Belarus, and the regions of Ukraine occupied by Russia-backed separatists.
The parliament passed separate legislation to stimulate the development of Ukrainian book publishing and distribution.
With reporting by dpa
Britain's New Top Army General Warns Troops Must Be Prepared To Fight Russia On Battlefield
Britain’s new top army general says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has changed the outlook for Britain’s military, which must be capable of fighting alongside allies and ready to defeat Russia on the battlefield.
General Patrick Sanders said in a message to troops that the scale of the Russian threat “shows we've entered a new era of insecurity.”
The general’s statement was part of an address to all ranks and civil servants in an internal message on June 16, three days after he took command of the British Army. Reports in British media on June 19 quoted the message extensively.
The BBC quoted a defense source as saying the tone of the message was unsurprising. The source said all armies train to fight, but the threat has clearly changed.
Sanders said it is his duty to make the British Army “as lethal and effective as it can be,” adding that Russia's invasion of Ukraine underlines the military’s core purpose to protect the United Kingdom “and reinforces the requirement to deter Russian aggression with the threat of force.”
Sanders also set out his goal to "accelerate the mobilization and modernization of the army to reinforce NATO and deny Russia the chance to occupy any more of Europe.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who just returned from a trip to Kyiv, warned on June 19 that the war in Ukraine will not be over soon, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg recently stated that the war “could last years."
Sanders is a former commander of the British military’s strategic command and has commanded operations in Bosnia, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
Based on reporting by BBC, Reuters, and the Daily Mail
Kazakh President Visits Iran Against Backdrop Of Nuclear Challenges
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has met with hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran amid diplomatic overtures from Nur-Sultan to ease bilateral tensions and encourage an end to global nuclear stockpiles within decades.
After his arrival, Toqaev reportedly pledged to declare a 14-day visa-free regime for Iranians in Kazakhstan, the biggest and richest of the five post-Soviet Central Asian republics.
His visit and the accompanying effort to boost relations come amid stalled international efforts to rekindle Iran's seven-year-old sanctions relief for nuclear concessions deal with world powers.
The Iran stopover is Toqaev's first there as Kazakhstan's president and includes a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who holds most of the religious and political power in Iran.
Raisi was quoted by the Kazakh president's office as saying the deals signed could "open up new opportunities" toward a goal of reaching $3 billion in mutual trade.
"We have all the necessary potential for this, in particular, in the agriculture, transport-transit, and oil sectors," Raisi reportedly said. "I am convinced that the results of today's talks will become a solid foundation for close cooperation between our countries."
Russian media quoted the Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA) as saying the two sides signed nine cooperation agreements on areas from politics to transport, energy, investment, technology, and tourism.
Kazakhstan is a major oil and uranium producer and a member along with Iran of the China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which also includes Russia, India, and Pakistan.
Toqaev's Tehran visit also follows a trip to Russia earlier this week to an annual business forum as Russian forces continue their nearly four-month-old large-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine, another former Soviet republic.
In St. Petersburg, sitting alongside President Vladimir Putin, Toqaev pushed back against Moscow's narrative of the invasion, rejecting recognition for "quasi-states" like the Russia-backed, separatist-controlled regions of eastern Ukraine.
He also vowed that Kazakhstan wouldn't break international sanctions imposed against Russia over its actions in Ukraine.
As Toqaev toured, Kazakhstan's foreign minister, Muqtar Tleuberdi, called in an article published by Russian RBC for the complete elimination of nuclear weapons around the world by 2045.
Putin has put Russian forces on higher alert and he and other Russian officials have hinted at a threat of a possible nuclear conflict as Ukraine has defended itself with Western support.
Tleuberdi referred to a nuclear-free world in an article dedicated to the 2021 Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) signed by Kazakhstan and 85 other states.
In the article, he suggested all countries -- including those that currently have nuclear weapons -- should rid the globe of such weapons by the UN centenary.
Kazakhstan famously agreed to give up what was then the world's fourth-largest nuclear stockpile in the four years following the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991.
It had inherited more than 1,000 nuclear warheads, more than 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), dozens of bombers capable of carrying nuclear bombs, tons of nuclear material, and environmental damage from years of nuclear testing under Soviet rule.
With additional reporting by TASS
Dutch PM Apologizes To Srebrenica Veterans And 'People Who Can't Be Here Today'
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has apologized formally for the Netherlands' treatment of hundreds of its troops who served the Dutchbat III peacekeeping unit that failed to protect thousands of lives in the Bosniak enclave of Srebrenica 27 years ago.
Rutte said on June 18 that the Dutch troops had been assigned an "impossible task" and given too few soldiers and too little firepower.
"Today, I apologize on behalf of the Dutch government to all the women and men of Dutchbat III. To you and the people who can't be here today," Rutte said. "With the greatest possible appreciation and respect for the way Dutchbat III under difficult circumstances kept trying to do good, even when that was no longer possible."
Bosnian Serb forces massacred around 8,000 mostly Muslim men and boys after overrunning a UN safe zone near the end of the three-year Bosnian War in July 1995.
International rulings have concluded that the killings constituted a genocide.
Bitter criticism over the tragedy has been leveled at the Dutch command and peacekeepers, the Dutch government, and UN officials.
Multiple rulings have found the Dutch state liable.
In his speech, Rutte acknowledged former peacekeepers' anger, and the ceremony included Bronze Medal of Honor awards for Dutchbat veterans from Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren.
But Rutte blamed wartime Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic and General Ratko Mladic for the genocide. Both of those men are currently serving long sentences for war crimes and genocide.
The Dutch Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that at least around 350 of the slain Bosnians could have been saved but were ejected from the Dutch peacekeepers' base despite being "in serious jeopardy of being abused and murdered" by Bosnian Serb forces.
Based on reporting by Deutsche Welle
Italy's Energy Exchange Told To Expect Another Shortfall In Daily Russian Gas Delivery
Italy's state-owned energy exchange says Russia's Gazprom has said it will only partially meet Italian energy giant Eni’s request for gas supplies on June 20.
The statement came after Germany said it was preparing further measures to curb its consumption of natural gas and pivot away from already reduced Russian gas deliveries.
Russian gas flows fell short of demand in Italy, Germany, and other European countries last week over Gazprom’s demand that they abandon hard currencies for payments in rubles since Western sanctions hit. Another shortfall on June 20 would represent the sixth day in a row that Italy has had to deal with a shortfall.
The shortfalls have boosted prices and raised concern that Europe may struggle to build up storage ahead of the winter.
The Italian company said on June 17 it got half of the gas it had requested, while on June 16 it received 65 percent of the volumes requested. Supplies received on June 18 and June 19 were similar in size to deliveries in recent days, it said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on June 16 that reductions in supply were not premeditated and were related to maintenance issues.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who visited Kyiv on June 16 with the leaders of three other European Union countries, dismissed this explanation as a "lie."
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck was quoted on June 19 as saying that gas consumption “must continue to fall, and more gas must go into the storage facilities, otherwise it will be really tight in winter."
A paper quoted by the German Press Agency dpa said the government in Berlin is providing billions of euros in funding to support using less gas for power and industry.
The paper suggests that coal-fired power plants would help make up the shortfall.
Storage facilities will also be filled further ahead of the onset of winter, it said.
Europeans have imposed unprecedented financial, travel, diplomatic, and other sanctions on Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24 in Europe's biggest foreign invasion since World War II.
Gazprom announced repeated reductions this week of its deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, citing technical problems.
Habeck said at the time that the new developments were political and “clearly show the Russian side’s explanation is simply an excuse.”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has resisted imposing curbs on customer consumption, saying "individual measures" would require having a broader price plan in place.
Germany is traditionally one of Russia's biggest gas customers.
Gazprom has already cut off supplies to Bulgaria, Poland, Finland, the Netherlands, and Denmark.
Based on reporting by dpa and Reuters
Kyiv Says Russians Trying To Make Kharkiv A 'Frontline City' Again
An adviser to Ukraine's interior minister on June 19 cited a heightened risk north of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, as Russian troops seek to once again make it a "frontline city."
Vadym Denysenko told Ukrainian national television that enemy forces are seeking to get closer to Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, in order to shell it.
"Russia is trying to make Kharkiv a frontline city," Denysenko said.
Within hours of his warning, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it had struck a tank-repair plant in Kharkiv with Iskander missiles.
The claim could not immediately be verified.
Moscow also said it had destroyed 10 howitzers and as many as 20 military vehicles far to the south, in the Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv. It said the damaged equipment had been recently supplied by Western countries. Again, there was no immediate confirmation of the claim.
Kharkiv is a largely Russian-speaking city with a population of around 1.4 million people before the large-scale invasion that began on February 24. It lies about 30 kilometers from the Russian border.
Kharkiv's defenders last month appeared to have pushed Russian forces back from an encirclement operation around the city.
Last week, reports suggested Russian forces had deployed artillery to thwart a Ukrainian counteroffensive near Kharkiv.
Amnesty International alleged last week that Russian troops had waged "a relentless campaign of indiscriminate bombardments against Kharkiv" early in the nearly four-month-old invasion. It said they had "shelled residential neighborhoods almost daily, killing hundreds of civilians and causing wholesale destruction."
Amnesty added that "many of the attacks were carried out using widely banned cluster munitions."
Based on reporting by Reuters
Tajik Court Orders Two-Month Custody For One Of Two Detained Bloggers
A Tajik court has ordered pretrial detention of two months for one of two popular bloggers known for their reports criticizing authorities and detained recently in the capital, Dushanbe.
The case has been condemned by international free-press campaigners.
A lawyer told relatives that Abdullo Ghurbati was remanded in custody for two months after a hearing held in secret on June 18.
Ghurbati and colleague Daleri Imomali were detained late on June 15 after being summoned by police for questioning.
Confusion reigned among relatives and journalists who turned up to try and follow the proceedings late on June 18, with conflicting official signals over whether they would be held at the temporary detention center or the Shohmansur District Court.
They have not been allowed to see relatives since their detentions.
Authorities accuse Ghurbati of beating a police officer at the Shohmansur police station, a charge that could carry a fine or a two-year prison sentence.
Defense attorney Abdurahmon Sharipov said Ghurbati once again denied the charges at the detention hearing.
Prosecutors have not officially commented on the case.
Reporters Without Borders has condemned the detentions as persecution in violation of international law for the Tajik men's journalistic activities and called on the Tajik government to release them.
