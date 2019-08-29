Four People Killed, Two Injured In Construction Accident In Tashkent

TASHKENT -- Four workers have been killed and two injured after a metal building skeleton collapsed at a construction site in Tashkent.



The Tower MMG construction company said in a statement on August 28 that the accident took place at the construction site of the Riviera shopping center in the Uzbek capital and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. h



According to the statement, all works at the construction site have been halted and an investigation into the situation has been launched.