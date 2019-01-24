Accessibility links

Venezuelan Police Fire Tear Gas At Antigovernment Protesters

Opposition supporters clashed with the police in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, after parliamentary speaker Juan Guaido declared himself acting president in a January 23 rally. President Nicolas Maduro sent riot police to disperse antigovernment protests and organized a simultaneous rally of loyalists. U.S. President Donald Trump -- along with leaders from Brazil, Canada, Argentina and other countries -- recognized Guaido as interim president after disputed elections last year.

