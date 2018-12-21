Veteran Russian Rights Defender Released After Serving 16-Day Jail Term

Veteran Russian human rights defender Lev Ponomaryov has been released after serving a 16-day jail term for organizing via the Internet a protest against the arrests of activists.

Officials at a Moscow detention center said Ponomaryov was released on December 21 in the morning.

The 77-year old leader of the For Human Rights movement, who is a critic of President Vladimir Putin, was found guilty of repeatedly violating regulations for holding public events and gatherings and initially sentenced to 25 days in jail on December 5.

Two days later, the Moscow City Court cut the jail term to 16 days.

Ponomaryov's arrest caused public outcry.

His organization has denounced the arrest and sentencing as "absolutely illegal" and suggested he was jailed because he was helping to prepare a new opposition rally set for mid-December.

Presidential human rights council head Mikhail Fedotov and Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova have also criticized the verdict, saying it was too harsh for an elderly man.

Investigators say Ponomaryov used his account on Facebook to organize a demonstration in Moscow on October 28 to support activists from two groups that Russian authorities accuse of extremism.

Ponomaryov was earlier fined for holding a single-person protest against the arrest of one of the group's activists.

