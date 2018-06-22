Volgograd Uses Vanilla Spray To Keep Gnats Away During Soccer Games

Russian authorities have said that they were spraying the area outside the World Cup stadium in Volgograd with vanilla concentrate to keep gnats from spoiling soccer matches there, Russian state-run news agency TASS reported.

English and Tunisian players could be seen swatting away swarms of gnats during their opening World Cup game in the southern Russian city on June 18.

Players covered themselves with bug spray before the game and at halftime, but that didn't seem to help much.

Russian authorities said they hope that spraying the vanilla concentrate on trees and shrubs around the venue will keep the tiny summertime pests away.

"The vanilla concentrate will not create inconveniences for fans, but it will be enough to repel the gnats," TASS quoted Volgograd's regional administration as saying.

The area around Volgograd is known for its swamps and wide rivers, the perfect breeding ground for insects during the hot and dry summer in the region.

A Reuters reporter in Volgograd on June 21 said it was unclear if the measures had already been taken, but there appeared to be significantly fewer gnats in the city than earlier in the week.

Volgograd is set to host three more group-stage matches, including Iceland's match against Nigeria on June 22.

Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS