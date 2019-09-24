Former NATO Ambassador Volker Says Georgia Risks Backsliding On Democracy

WASHINGTON -- A former U.S. diplomat said he has never seen Georgia so politically divided and warned that the country could retreat from the democratic progress it has made.



“There is a risk of backsliding. The presidential elections that took place last year were deeply flawed,” Kurt Volker, who served as U.S. Ambassador to NATO during the Russian-Georgian war in August 2008, told a conference in Washington on September 23.



Volker, now the executive director of the McCain Institute, is currently serving as the U.S. special envoy to Ukraine on a volunteer basis.



Volker said Georgia is facing the same kind of divisions in societies caused by out-of-touch elites that other democratic nations are experiencing. The former diplomat said Georgia has enough time to address the political turmoil before it holds parliamentary elections next year.



The South Caucasus country has been rocked by a wave of anti-Russian protests that began in June after a Russian lawmaker sat in the Georgian parliament speaker's seat while addressing a group of officials from predominantly Orthodox Christian countries.



Thousands of people took to the streets, most recently on September 20, to protest against Bidzina Ivanishvili, a billionaire businessman and former prime minister whom critics accuse of ruling the country from behind the scenes. Ivanishvili made his money in the Russian metals and banking industry.



The opposition, antigovernment activists, and their supporters were angered further this month when controversial Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia was picked as the new prime minister.



“I think it is the most divided I have seen that country,” said Volker, who just returned from a trip to the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.



He told the audience -- which included Western policy advisers, officials and analysts -- that the United States and Europe must warn the nation’s politicians from descending into “tribalism” and encourage them to hold a clean election.



“Make sure that the 2020 Parliamentary elections are the freest, fairest, cleanest that have ever taken place in Georgia. That should be the goal,” he told the audience.



Volker said Georgia’s internal discord makes it difficult for allies to help it with its goals and external problems. Georgia is seeking to get control over two breakaway regions that account for about 20 percent of its landmass. Those regions are supported and protected by Russia.



“It is really concerning when you have a country with such important external challenges, such important aspirations and the need for friends and support and engagement. It is hard for outsiders to do that when they are so divided internally,” he told the forum. which was organized by the Center for European Policy Analysis.



