Anti-Vucic Protesters Leave State TV After Storming Building Two Hours Earlier

Serbian protesters demonstrating against President Aleksandar Vucic have left the state-run TV building in Belgrade after storming the site two hours earlier in protests against what they called biased reporting.



Video broadcast live on the N1 TV channel and on Facebook appeared to show riot police arriving at the state TV channel RTS headquarters in central Belgrade on March 16.



After negotiating with the opposition leaders, protesters were escorted opposition out of the building, although police appeared to carry some of them out.



Some opposition leaders from the Alliance for Serbia, a loose grouping of about 30 parties and movements, were among those in the TV building and had said they would not leave until they were allowed to speak on air.



The German dpa news agency reported that two opposition leaders, former Belgrade Mayor Dragan Djilas and right-wing lawmaker Bosko Obradovic, refused to leave and were carried out by police.



It was not immediately clear if the protesters had been arrested or allowed to go free.



The unrest came in the latest in a series of weekly protests against Vucic and his government over the past 12-14 weeks.



"For the past months, we have been asking only for one thing -- to allow protest organizers to speak on the state television," said Obradovic, leader of the Dveri political party.



Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic warned the protesters to leave the building or be removed as police would "protect all Serbian TV journalists."



Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin told pro-government Pink TV that the protesters are "fascists."



The presidential administration said Vucic would address the nation on the protests at noon on March 17, according to the Tanjug news agency.



Demonstrators have been demanding Vucic's resignation, a more open media, and transparent elections.



The weekly rallies began after unknown people beat up an opposition politician in November.



Protesters have been accusing Vucic of stifling democratic liberties, cracking down on political opponents, and controlling the media. He denies the accusation.

