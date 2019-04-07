Accessibility links

Serbian Antigovernment Protests Enter 18th Week

Serbian Antigovernment Protests Enter 18th Week
Thousands of protesters demanding the resignation of Serbia's top officials marched in the streets of Belgrade for an 18th straight Saturday on April 6. A new target of the protests was the privately owned Pink television station, which the demonstrators accused of pro-government reporting. A commemoration of the slain Kosovar Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic was also held. The protests were joined by university students who initially set off on a separate march.

