Serbian Antigovernment Protests Enter 18th Week
Thousands of protesters demanding the resignation of Serbia's top officials marched in the streets of Belgrade for an 18th straight Saturday on April 6. A new target of the protests was the privately owned Pink television station, which the demonstrators accused of pro-government reporting. A commemoration of the slain Kosovar Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic was also held. The protests were joined by university students who initially set off on a separate march.