Serbian Antigovernment Protesters Continue To March Through Belgrade

Antigovernment protesters marched in the streets of Serbia's capital, Belgrade, for a 13th consecutive Saturday on March 2. Stickers containing quotes by President Aleksandar Vucic -- which the protesters said were his unfulfilled promises -- featured prominently in the protest. Tens of thousands are estimated to have been joining the rallies, which were initially held in condemnation of a November 23, 2018, assault on Borko Stefanovic, the leader of the opposition Serbian Left party.