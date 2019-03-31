Accessibility links

Serbia

Serbian Protesters Continue To March Against Government

Thousands of Serbs joined an antigovernment march in Belgrade on March 30 for the 17th straight week in a row. The marches initially started in condemnation of a November 2018 assault on Serbian Left opposition party leader Borko Stefanovic. They later grew into demands that top officials, including President Aleksandar Vucic, should resign. The protesters have also accused the public radio and television broadcaster, RTS, of pro-government bias. Two weeks ago, they invaded its headquarters.

