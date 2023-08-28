Man Arrested In Russia After Al-Jazeera Journalist Beaten While Reporting On Wagner

Two people were reported killed in Russian shelling in eastern Ukraine on August 26, as Russia reported more drone strikes, including in the capital, Moscow.

The two civilians died when a shell hit a cafe in the village of Podoli in the eastern region of Kharkiv, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said.

Podoli was occupied shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but the village was retaken by Kyiv in a counteroffensive last September.

Russian forces have been attempting to push forward on the Kharkiv region front line in recent weeks. The Ukrainian Army has acknowledged fighting there has become more difficult but says it is holding the line.

In Russia, a drone strike was reported early August 26 in the Moscow region, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend operations at all three major airports in the Russian capital.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that a drone was destroyed by air defense systems over the Istrinsky district in the Moscow region, some 50 kilometers west of the Kremlin.

Moscow’s three major airports -- Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Vnukovo -- suspended flights for a couple of hours, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

In the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said air defenses shot down a drone near the village of Kupino, with no reported damage or casualties.​

The latest reported aerial strikes in Russia come a day after multiple drone attacks were reported in Russian-occupied Crimea and inside Russia. ​

Meanwhile, more than 38 combat clashes took place at the front during the day on August 26, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said.

In addition to the combat clashes, Russian forces launched three missile strikes and 34 air strikes and fired 34 rockets from salvo systems at Ukrainian troop positions, the General Staff said in a statement.

Ukrainian troops are continuing with an offensive operation in the area of the the strategic southern city of Melitopol and "are entrenched at the achieved boundaries" carrying out countermeasures, the statement said.

"During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made two strikes on control points, 10 strikes on personnel concentration areas, and two strikes on the enemy's antiaircraft missile systems," the General Staff said.

The General Staff said earlier that up to 1,500 Russian soldiers arrived on August 23 in Osypenko, a village in an area of the southern Zaporizhzhya region occupied by Russian invading forces.

In other news, Ukrainian Defense Oleksiy Reznikov expressed confidence that Germany will soon supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.

Reznikov did not specify when he expected the cruise missiles, "But I don't think it will take a whole year," he said in published comments on August 26.

Ukraine has been demanding Taurus cruise missiles for some time. However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has so far been reluctant to provide them amid fears they could also reach Russian territory.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told German media this week that "technical details" still need to be clarified.

Germany has already provided Kiev with several weapons systems, including the modern Iris-T air defense system.

With reporting by Reuters and dpa