Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
War And Its Consequences

War And Its Consequences

War And Its Consequences
War And Its Consequences

When the war is over, will Russia end up in a worse position than it was in before it invaded Ukraine? And should making sure that it does be a goal for the West? Nigel Gould-Davies, the senior fellow for Russia and Eurasia at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).

