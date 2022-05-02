Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
War, Oppression, Victory, And Defeat
With Russia causing devastation in Ukraine that echoes World War II and preparing to celebrate the anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat 77 years ago, are major developments likely in Ukraine – and in Russia itself? Kadri Liik, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
