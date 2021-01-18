Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Navalny's Return
Kremlin foe Aleksei Navalny returned to Russia after five months recuperating in Germany from a poisoning he blames on President Vladimir Putin. He was quickly detained and could soon face several years in prison. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL's Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
