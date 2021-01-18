Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Navalny's Return

Navalny's Return
Navalny's Return

Kremlin foe Aleksei Navalny returned to Russia after five months recuperating in Germany from a poisoning he blames on President Vladimir Putin. He was quickly detained and could soon face several years in prison. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL's Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

