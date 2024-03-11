Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).
Putin's Power Prolonged
Russia’s March 15-17 election is set to keep President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin for six more years. Given that certainty, does the election matter? And what might Putin’s sixth term mean for Russia, Ukraine, and the world? Russian historian and analyst Sergei Medvedev joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
Episodes
-
March 04, 2024
Weapons And War
-
-
February 12, 2024
The Propaganda Of War And Politics
-
February 05, 2024
Zaluzhniy, Zelenskiy, And The Clouded Future Of U.S. Aid To Ukraine
-
January 30, 2024
A Plane Crash, A Verdict, And A Hint Of Electoral Politics In Russia
-
January 22, 2024
A Crucial Year For Ukraine And The West