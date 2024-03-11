Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

The Week Ahead In Russia
Subscribe
The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Spotify RSS Feed

Putin's Power Prolonged

Putin's Power Prolonged
Embed
Putin's Power Prolonged

No media source currently available

0:00 0:34:12 0:00
Direct link

Russia’s March 15-17 election is set to keep President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin for six more years. Given that certainty, does the election matter? And what might Putin’s sixth term mean for Russia, Ukraine, and the world? Russian historian and analyst Sergei Medvedev joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG