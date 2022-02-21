Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Tensions In The Donbas, A Trial (Again) For Navalny
There's talk of summit talks as tension spikes in the Donbas, adding to fears of a new Russian invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Kremlin foe Aleksei Navalny is on trial again. Mark Galeotti, author, analyst of Russian politics, and honorary professor at the UCL School of Slavonic and East European Studies in London joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
