The COVID Crisis And Navalny’s Prize

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Moscow is going into its most restrictive lockdown in over a year this week as coronavirus cases and deaths rise across Russia. And imprisoned Kremlin opponent Aleksei Navalny has won the Sakharov Prose for Freedom of Thought. Moscow-based journalist Matthew Luxmoore joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

