The COVID Crisis And Navalny’s Prize

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Moscow is going into its most restrictive lockdown in over a year this week as coronavirus cases and deaths rise across Russia. And imprisoned Kremlin opponent Aleksei Navalny has won the Sakharov Prose for Freedom of Thought. Moscow-based journalist Matthew Luxmoore joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.