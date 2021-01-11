Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: The 'January Events' In Lithuania – A Key Moment In Soviet Collapse
Thirty years ago this week, Lithuania's drive for independence after half a century under the Soviet yoke ran up against Moscow's desire to keep the Baltic states in the Soviet Union – with momentous consequences. RFE/RL senior correspondent Tony Wesolowsky joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
