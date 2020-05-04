Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: Media Freedom And Unfreedom In A New Era
The venerable Russian newspaper Vedomosti is under threat, and media outlets are facing pressure as the coronavirus makes for a great deal of bad news, compounding the difficulties for independent journalists and publications in Russia. RFE/RL Senior Correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss the precarious situation.
