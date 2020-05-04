Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Subscribe
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Subscribe

Podcast: Media Freedom And Unfreedom In A New Era

Podcast: Media Freedom And Unfreedom In A New Era
Embed
Podcast: Media Freedom And Unfreedom In A New Era

No media source currently available

0:00 0:14:34 0:00
Direct link

The venerable Russian newspaper Vedomosti is under threat, and media outlets are facing pressure as the coronavirus makes for a great deal of bad news, compounding the difficulties for independent journalists and publications in Russia. RFE/RL Senior Correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss the precarious situation.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG