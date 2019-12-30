Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like 2024 (Is Approaching)
The coming new year is 2020, but Russian President Vladimir Putin clearly has an eye on 2024, when his current term is due to end. His recent remarks about potential changes in the country’s constitution suggest he may be close to settling on a plan. RFE/RL senior correspondent Merhat Sharipzhan joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
