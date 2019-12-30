Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Subscribe

Podcast: It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like 2024 (Is Approaching)

Podcast: It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like 2024 (Is Approaching)
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:16:03 0:00
Direct link

The coming new year is 2020, but Russian President Vladimir Putin clearly has an eye on 2024, when his current term is due to end. His recent remarks about potential changes in the country’s constitution suggest he may be close to settling on a plan. RFE/RL senior correspondent Merhat Sharipzhan joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG