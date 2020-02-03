Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: Moscow And Minsk (The Same Old Game Or Something New?)

Russia entered the new year without a deal binding Minsk more tightly to Moscow, and a visit from the top U.S. diplomat signaled support for the sovereignty of Belarus. Has President Alyaksandr Lukashenka managed to keep Russia at bay for a long time to come? Or will the Kremlin step up the pressure for integration? Current Time Executive Editor Kiryl Sukhotski joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

