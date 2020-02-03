Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: Moscow And Minsk (The Same Old Game Or Something New?)
Russia entered the new year without a deal binding Minsk more tightly to Moscow, and a visit from the top U.S. diplomat signaled support for the sovereignty of Belarus. Has President Alyaksandr Lukashenka managed to keep Russia at bay for a long time to come? Or will the Kremlin step up the pressure for integration? Current Time Executive Editor Kiryl Sukhotski joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
