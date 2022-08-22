Six Months After
August 24 is Independence Day in Ukraine -- and marks six months since Russia launched a massive attack against the country. Where do things stand in the war, and what has that half-year brought the invading country? Irina Lagunina, associate standards editor and former director of RFE/RL's Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
