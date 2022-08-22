Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Subscribe
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

Six Months After

Six Months After
Embed
Six Months After

No media source currently available

0:00 0:20:43 0:00
Direct link

August 24 is Independence Day in Ukraine -- and marks six months since Russia launched a massive attack against the country. Where do things stand in the war, and what has that half-year brought the invading country? Irina Lagunina, associate standards editor and former director of RFE/RL's Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG