Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Podcast: Putin's Press Conference And Another Meeting With Lukashenka

Podcast: Putin's Press Conference And Another Meeting With Lukashenka
On consecutive days this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his annual press conference and his second meeting this month with Alyaksandr Lukashenka of Belarus. Will any big news come out of either? Current Time's executive editor, Kiryl Sukhotski, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss what to expect -- and what not to.

