Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

The Moscow Arrests And Navalny's Long Road To Prison

The Moscow Arrests And Navalny's Long Road To Prison
The Moscow Arrests And Navalny's Long Road To Prison

Aleksei Navalny's whereabouts are unknown -- again -- as the state appears to use the Kremlin foe's long journey to prison to make a point. Meanwhile, back in Moscow, police raid a forum of independent lawmakers and arrest everyone in the room. RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

