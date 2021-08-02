Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Courts, Hospitals, And Other Instruments Of Pressure
Lawyer Lyubov Sobol, who dropped plans to run for parliament due to pressure, faces a verdict over a protest against Aleksei Navalny's arrest in January. And across the country, a number of activists -- some of them would-be candidates in September elections -- have been subjected to forced medical treatment. RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
