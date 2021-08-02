Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Subscribe
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast RSS Feed

Courts, Hospitals, And Other Instruments Of Pressure

Courts, Hospitals, And Other Instruments Of Pressure
Embed
Courts, Hospitals, And Other Instruments Of Pressure

No media source currently available

0:00 0:13:20 0:00
Direct link

Lawyer Lyubov Sobol, who dropped plans to run for parliament due to pressure, faces a verdict over a protest against Aleksei Navalny's arrest in January. And across the country, a number of activists -- some of them would-be candidates in September elections -- have been subjected to forced medical treatment. RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG