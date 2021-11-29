Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
War Fears And The Putin Factor
One of the main factors fueling concerns of a new Russian offensive targeting Ukraine is the evidence that President Vladimir Putin is determined to exercise control over the neighboring country. How dangerous is the situation and what can the West do about it? Kadri Liik, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
Episodes
-
November 22, 2021
Memorial In The Crosshairs
-
November 15, 2021
A Closure Bid And A Border Crisis
-
November 01, 2021
COVID, Climate, And Tension In The Donbas
-
October 25, 2021
The COVID Crisis And Navalny’s Prize
-
October 11, 2021
Podcast: Pandora, Peace Prize, And Parliament
-
October 04, 2021
Pandora, Politkovskaya, And The Search For Justice