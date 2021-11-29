Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
War Fears And The Putin Factor
One of the main factors fueling concerns of a new Russian offensive targeting Ukraine is the evidence that President Vladimir Putin is determined to exercise control over the neighboring country. How dangerous is the situation and what can the West do about it? Kadri Liik, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

