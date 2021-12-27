Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
What Will The New Year Bring?

The year 2021 has been marked by a major clampdown on Kremlin opponents, civil society, and independent media, and is ending amid high tension over Russia’s dramatic demands of Kyiv, NATO, Washington, and the West. Analyst and author Mark Galeotti joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss what may happen in 2022.

