After a year of growing oppression, will the Kremlin now redouble efforts to increase control in 2022? And will talks between Russia and the West ease fears of war? Andras Toth-Czifra, a political analyst, nonresident fellow at CEPA, and author of the analytical blog No Yardstick, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.