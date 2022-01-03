Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
2022: New Year, New Challenges

After a year of growing oppression, will the Kremlin now redouble efforts to increase control in 2022? And will talks between Russia and the West ease fears of war? Andras Toth-Czifra, a political analyst, nonresident fellow at CEPA, and author of the analytical blog No Yardstick, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

You can find the No Yardstick blog here.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.​

